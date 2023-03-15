All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian air defence downs 3 missiles over Belgorod Oblast – local authorities

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 00:26
Russian air defence downs 3 missiles over Belgorod Oblast – local authorities

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast of Russia, announced on the evening of 14 March that three missiles had been shot down by air defence over the oblast.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram, Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti on Telegram

Quote: "The air defence system shot down three missiles over Belgorod and Belgorod district."

Details: According to Gladkov, one of the fragments of the missile hit a residential sector in Belgorod, and there is damage.

Shrapnel damage was also observed in several households in Belgorod district, the Russian governor said.

Valentin Demidov, Mayor of Belgorod, reported that no one was injured as a result of a fragment of a downed missile hitting the residential sector of the city, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, there is destruction in several private houses and one apartment building, mostly windows and roofs, and some cars are damaged.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News