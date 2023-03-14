All Sections
Russian air defence downs 3 missiles over Belgorod Oblast – local authorities

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 23:26
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast of Russia, announced on the evening of 14 March that three missiles had been shot down by air defence over the oblast.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram, Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti on Telegram

Quote: "The air defence system shot down three missiles over Belgorod and Belgorod district."

Details: According to Gladkov, one of the fragments of the missile hit a residential sector in Belgorod, and there is damage.

Shrapnel damage was also observed in several households in Belgorod district, the Russian governor said.

Valentin Demidov, Mayor of Belgorod, reported that no one was injured as a result of a fragment of a downed missile hitting the residential sector of the city, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, there is destruction in several private houses and one apartment building, mostly windows and roofs, and some cars are damaged.

