Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 90 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled over 90 Russian attacks on 5 fronts over the course of 14 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 March

Quote: "The enemy carried out 40 air strikes and 12 missile strikes over the past day, as well as deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to fire more than 100 times.

One missile strike hit the city of Kramatorsk, damaging a residential building. There were casualties, both killed and injured, among locals.

Another attack was carried out on the city of Zatoka, Odesa Oblast. Missile fragments damaged a building of the Zolota Rybka (Golden Fish) preliminary school. There were no casualties among civilians.

Moreover, a civilian infrastructure facility of the settlement of Ivanivka, Kherson Oblast, was hit by a missile. There were casualties, and at least one private house was damaged.

The enemy’s main goal was to attempt to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, like before. In order to achieve that, they focused their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Due to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled over 90 attacks of the enemy on the mentioned fronts."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces kept their military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but there were no signs of them forming any hostile groups. They continued to arrange fortifications in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (Russia). The occupiers shelled areas in and around Arkhypivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos and Yeline (Chernihiv Oblast); Ukrainske, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Romashkove, Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfyne, Hrabovske and Porozok (Sumy Oblast); and 15 more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Huriv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Hraniv, Hlyboke, Krasne and Bolohivka.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops kept their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine in order not to let Ukrainian units transfer to other fronts. In addition, they unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukraine’s defence. The occupiers shelled four settlements along the contact line in Kharkiv Oblast: Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka and Krokhmalne; seven settlements in Luhansk Oblast, including Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka and Chervonopopivka. Moreover, Spirne and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire.

Russian forces are continuing their attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks in the vicinity of Yahidne, Khromove and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Fifteen settlements in Donetsk Oblast near the contact line came under Russian fire, including Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Kostiantynivka.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Kamianka, Nevelske, Novokalynove, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast. They shelled areas in and around 16 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Paraskoviivka, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Pobieda, Prechystivka and Neskuchne.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around more than 17 cities, towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, near which combat actions occur. This refers to Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Stepnohirsk. The village of Prymiske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, and 20 more settlements of Kherson Oblast also came under Russian fire. It includes Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske and Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out nine strikes on clusters of Russian military manpower, three strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems and three strikes on other crucial facilities.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian military manpower, three command posts and an air defence system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!