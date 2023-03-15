Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian soldiers in past 24 hours
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 07:12
Russia has lost over 161,500 soldiers, almost 6,800 armoured combat vehicles, almost 4,500 tanks and more than 2,100 drones in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 161,520 (+980) military personnel,
- 3,492 (+8) tanks,
- 6,799 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,528 (+9) artillery systems,
- 502 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 262 (+2) air defence systems,
- 304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 289 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,132 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,377 (+10) vehicles and tankers,
- 257 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!