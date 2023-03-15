Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian soldiers in past 24 hours

Russia has lost over 161,500 soldiers, almost 6,800 armoured combat vehicles, almost 4,500 tanks and more than 2,100 drones in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 161,520 (+980) military personnel,

3,492 (+8) tanks,

6,799 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,

2,528 (+9) artillery systems,

502 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems,

262 (+2) air defence systems,

304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

289 (+0) helicopters,

2,132 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,377 (+10) vehicles and tankers,

257 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!