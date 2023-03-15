All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian soldiers in past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 March 2023, 08:12
Russia has lost over 161,500 soldiers, almost 6,800 armoured combat vehicles, almost 4,500 tanks and more than 2,100 drones in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 161,520 (+980) military personnel,
  • 3,492 (+8) tanks,
  • 6,799 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,528 (+9) artillery systems,
  • 502 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 262 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 304 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 289 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,132 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,377 (+10) vehicles and tankers,
  • 257 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

