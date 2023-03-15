All Sections
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine as Russian MiG jet takes off from Belarus

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 March 2023, 10:31
Air-raid warnings were issued across all of Ukraine on the morning of 15 March after a Russian MiG-31K jet – possibly armed with Kinzhal supersonic missiles – took off from an airfield in Belarus.

Source: map of Ukraine’s air-raid warnings; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring project, on Telegram

Details: At 09:44, air-raid warnings were issued in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and several minutes later in the rest of Ukraine’s oblasts.

The warnings alert the residents of Ukraine about the threat of missile strikes and airstrikes and urge them to take shelter for the duration of the possible air-raid.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a Russian MiG-31K took off from the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus at 09:40. The jet might be armed with Kinzhal supersonic missiles.

Update: At 11:27, the all-clear was given. The danger lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes. 

