Energy system operates with power reserve

On Wednesday, the power grid continues to operate with almost no limitations to consumers and has a power reserve, with short-term outages possible in Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Energy, citing Minister Herman Halushchenko

Details: It is noted that as a result of damage to the power grid and its repairs, short-term power outages are possible in some oblasts, in particular in Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts.

Over the past day, power supply has been restored to the districts of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro oblasts affected by Russian attacks.

