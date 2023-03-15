Special Operations Forces show how they attack Russian marines in trenches

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) shared details about the successful deployment of mortars and hitting Russian occupiers in cooperation with the infantry on the Zaporizhzhia front.



Source: Press service of Special Operations Forces on social media and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda



Quote from Special Operations Forces: "At dawn, two groups of the Special Operations Forces, along with soldiers from one of the infantry brigades, set off on a mission. The goal is to destroy the enemy (preliminarily, the Russian Marines), who have dug in the forest belts, by inflicting maximum damage to their positions and equipment.

One group goes to the ‘grey zone’. From there, it is supposed to attack the enemy right under his nose. The second one quickly sets up a firing position on the territory controlled by us, it has to cover our comrades who are in the ‘grey zone’. And also to fire on other enemy positions before they recover from the unexpected morning "greeting".

Details: In the released video, the SOF operator says that the group that was moving forward fired at the observation post, as well as on the dugout with the personnel.

The 120-mm mortars were used to hit the targets: a Russian armoured personnel carrier and a platoon stronghold. The fire was adjusted from the air by reconnaissance drones.

It is noted that later the Russians came to their senses and opened fire on Ukrainian soldiers. The video also shows footage of Russian strikes.

At the same time, it is stated that the mortar crews of the SOF and infantry withdrew from their positions in time.

The timeframe of the special operation is not disclosed. The press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Ukrainska Pravda that the combat operations were conducted on the Zaporizhzhia front.

