160 football fans return from war dead: Ukrainian Premier League to honour memory and raise funds

The 18th round of the Ukrainian Football Premier League will be proclaimed the Memorial Round, in honour of the football fan community members who have been killed in the war.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Premier League, together with the Tribune of Heroes Foundation, is initiating an all-Ukrainian humanitarian action to support the families of fallen soldiers who were members of the fan movement of Ukrainian clubs in their civilian lives.

The football family, every fan and football player, every club employee, and every football journalist remember and honour the memory of their best sons who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our country...

The UPL is launching a new tradition, the ‘Round of Remembrance’, which will include a large-scale fundraising, ceremonies to honour the fallen heroes and matches' attendance by the families of the fallen soldiers. The first ‘Round of Remembrance’ will be the 18th [these games will take place on 17-19 March – ed.]."

Details: It is noted that all matches will begin with a minute of silence in honour of more than 160 football fans who returned from the war "on the shield." [instead of ‘Cargo 200’, the Soviet slang used for casualties in war, Ukraine uses the phrase ‘on the shield’]

During the match, every fan and football club will be able to join in raising funds for the families of the fallen fans.

Background:

The Ukrainian football championship was scheduled to resume after the winter break on 25 February 2022. However, it was suspended due to the imposition of martial law on 24 February 2022, due to a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

In June, it became known that by agreement between the authorities, the Ukrainian Football Association and the military, the new UPL championship would begin in August.

The matches are held in compliance with security protocols.

Football fans are actively participating in the war with Russia for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

