Rockets, shells, kamikaze drones: Ukraine's Defence Ministry announces list of its must need

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 March 2023, 13:03
The Ministry of Defence's communicators have summarised the information on what Ukraine urgently needs to win on the battlefield.

Source: Military Media Center

Quote: "Due to the high intensity of combat actions, as well as to protect and liberate the territories occupied by Russia, Ukraine needs to supply both defensive and offensive weapons from international partners.

The most necessary types of weapons include:

  • missiles for HIMARS systems;
  • rockets for MARS systems;
  • 155 mm shells;
  • 120 mm mines;
  • missiles for air defence systems;
  • missiles for ATGM systems (anti-tank missile systems);
  • aircraft munitions;
  • gliding munitions (kamikaze drones),
  • 105 and 125 mm tank shells".

Details: The Military Media Center explains that Western weapons demonstrate greater effectiveness on the battlefield than their Soviet counterparts in service with the Russian army due to their better technical specifications.

This allows the Ukrainian military to spend less ammunition and still achieve all tasks with less life hazard.

