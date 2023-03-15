All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rockets, shells, kamikaze drones: Ukraine's Defence Ministry announces list of its must need

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 March 2023, 14:03
Rockets, shells, kamikaze drones: Ukraine's Defence Ministry announces list of its must need

The Ministry of Defence's communicators have summarised the information on what Ukraine urgently needs to win on the battlefield.

Source: Military Media Center

Quote: "Due to the high intensity of combat actions, as well as to protect and liberate the territories occupied by Russia, Ukraine needs to supply both defensive and offensive weapons from international partners.

The most necessary types of weapons include:

  • missiles for HIMARS systems;
  • rockets for MARS systems;
  • 155 mm shells;
  • 120 mm mines;
  • missiles for air defence systems;
  • missiles for ATGM systems (anti-tank missile systems);
  • aircraft munitions;
  • gliding munitions (kamikaze drones),
  • 105 and 125 mm tank shells".

Details: The Military Media Center explains that Western weapons demonstrate greater effectiveness on the battlefield than their Soviet counterparts in service with the Russian army due to their better technical specifications.

This allows the Ukrainian military to spend less ammunition and still achieve all tasks with less life hazard.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News