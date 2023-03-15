All Sections
Wagner Group launches Pornhub ad campaign to attract new recruits

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 15 March 2023, 15:02
Several media outlets have reported that the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched an advertising campaign on Pornhub, a popular pornography website.

Source: Kholod (Cold) and Kasparov, Russian media outlets; A Guy With Porn Dependency Telegram channel

Details: A video shared by Pornhub users in Kemerovo and Volgograd oblasts shows a woman saying "We are the most f***ing amazing private army in the world. We are hiring fighters from all parts of Russia. Don’t wh*ck off, apply for a job with the Wagner Group."

A phone number then appears on screen; the number has been linked to Wagner Group recruiters.

The video can be accessed by Pornhub users in Russia who do not use VPN or adblocks.

Video 18+, contains foul language.

Backdrop

  • In February 2023 Yevgeny Prigozhin complained about being banned from recruiting convicts in Russian colonies. One of the reasons is the opposition of the military leadership.
  • Western intelligence continues to estimate Russia's losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Group; about a third of them may be dead. 

