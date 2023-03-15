Wagner Group launches Pornhub ad campaign to attract new recruits

Several media outlets have reported that the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched an advertising campaign on Pornhub, a popular pornography website.

Source: Kholod (Cold) and Kasparov, Russian media outlets; A Guy With Porn Dependency Telegram channel

Details: A video shared by Pornhub users in Kemerovo and Volgograd oblasts shows a woman saying "We are the most f***ing amazing private army in the world. We are hiring fighters from all parts of Russia. Don’t wh*ck off, apply for a job with the Wagner Group."

Advertisement:

A phone number then appears on screen; the number has been linked to Wagner Group recruiters.

The video can be accessed by Pornhub users in Russia who do not use VPN or adblocks.

Video 18+, contains foul language.

ЗМІ звернули увагу на те, що ПВК "Вагнер", власником якого є Євген Пригожин, почали рекламувати на популярному порносайті Pornhub (18+). pic.twitter.com/pXfiXq2jrI — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2023

Backdrop:

In February 2023 Yevgeny Prigozhin complained about being banned from recruiting convicts in Russian colonies. One of the reasons is the opposition of the military leadership.

Western intelligence continues to estimate Russia's losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Group; about a third of them may be dead.

