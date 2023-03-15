All Sections
Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine third time today

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 March 2023, 15:06
For the third time today – on Wednesday, 15 March – air-raid warnings were issued across the territory of Ukraine.

Source: map of Ukraine's air-raid warnings

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued around 15:00 across all oblasts of Ukraine.

This is the third time air-raid warnings were issued across all of Ukraine today.The warnings were cancelled after 50 minutes.

Previously: Ukraine's Air Force explained that air-raid warnings issued throughout Ukraine on 14 March were caused by the activity of Russian tactical aircraft, the threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes and the activity of a MiG-31K interceptor jet.

