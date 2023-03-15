Ukrainian forces strike Russian command post and radar stations – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian command post, two radar stations, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 March

Details: Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched eight strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. In addition, the Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-24 jet.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, three clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, two radar stations, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft system at a firing position.

Due to its incapacity to defeat the Ukrainian Defence Forces, Russia is using terror tactics and attacking populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law.

During the day, the invaders launched three missile attacks, particularly on a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Kharkiv. The Russians also launched 26 airstrikes and over 23 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russia does not give up its intentions to occupy all of Ukraine, and it continues to carry out the offensive despite heavy losses. The Russians are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation remained unchanged; there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the occupiers. Training of the Russian occupying forces is ongoing on the training grounds in Belarus. The Russians maintain their military presence in border areas of Ukraine. During the day, the invaders launched attacks in and around the settlements of Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and Strilecha, Krasne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne and Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians are trying to break through the Ukrainian defence. They had been conducting offensive actions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Spirne, but to no avail. The invaders launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Kolodiazi, Siversk, Spirne and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders continue to storm the city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian forces repelled their attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka. The settlements of Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stepove, Kamianka, Sieverne, Mariinka and Vuhledar. The settlements of Kamianka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and a few more settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. The settlements near the contact line came under Russian fire. These are Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Tokarivka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

