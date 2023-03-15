Column of Russian invaders moving from Kherson Oblast towards Crimea – General Staff

A column of invaders was spotted on Tuesday, moving towards occupied Crimea in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 14 March, the movement of the occupiers' column (in Kherson Oblast- ed.) towards Crimea was recorded, along with looted property."

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that Russia is conducting counter-sabotage activities in Kherson Oblast. According to the General Staff, in one of the settlements, the Russians accused residents of the village of killing a Russian soldier whose body was found.

