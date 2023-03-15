All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It's inspiring optimism – Defence Minister Reznikov after Ramstein meeting

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 19:14
It's inspiring optimism – Defence Minister Reznikov after Ramstein meeting

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that the results of the regular meeting in the Ramstein format make him optimistic.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Ramstein 10 inspires optimism: strengthening air defence, ammo supplies, trainings and forming an ‘armoured fist’," the Ukrainian Defence Minister wrote.

He thanked US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin for his outstanding leadership. Also, he expressed gratitude to "friends from the anti-Kremlin coalition for their willingness to stand with Ukraine until its victory".

Before the meeting, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that as of today, nine countries announced their intention to transfer more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

He also said that at the meeting in the Ramstein format, the state parties would discuss how to innovatively solve the problem of ammunition production for Ukraine. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News