It's inspiring optimism – Defence Minister Reznikov after Ramstein meeting

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 18:14
Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that the results of the regular meeting in the Ramstein format make him optimistic.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Ramstein 10 inspires optimism: strengthening air defence, ammo supplies, trainings and forming an ‘armoured fist’," the Ukrainian Defence Minister wrote.

He thanked US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin for his outstanding leadership. Also, he expressed gratitude to "friends from the anti-Kremlin coalition for their willingness to stand with Ukraine until its victory".

Before the meeting, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that as of today, nine countries announced their intention to transfer more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

He also said that at the meeting in the Ramstein format, the state parties would discuss how to innovatively solve the problem of ammunition production for Ukraine. 

