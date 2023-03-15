All Sections
Russians attack Marhanets, leaving 2 women dead

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 19:32
Russians attack Marhanets, leaving 2 women dead

Russian troops attacked the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Wednesday, killing two women.

Source: a message from Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration

Quote: "The Ruscists have attacked Marhanets. Two women, aged 62 and 57, were killed. Four other women and one man are thought to have been injured."

Details: Lysak said seven multi-storey buildings, four private houses and a farm building were damaged in the attack. He did not specify which weapons were used in the strike.

