All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sweden to hand over 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 20:54
Sweden to hand over 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in preparation for the upcoming counteroffensive.

Source: Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, following the results of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Wednesday, 15 March, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Today, we have heard an update on our progress and some significant new commitments (regarding military aid - ed.). Sweden has announced that it will transfer 10 Leopard 2 tanks and key air defence assets to Ukraine."

Austin did not specify what kind of air defence systems he was talking about, but the Swedish Prime Minister announced in February that Ukraine would receive the Hawk and IRIS-T systems.

Background: The United States Secretary of Defence announced that nine countries have announced their intention to send more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine as of today.

As known from public statements, so far only Poland delivered the promised 14 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News