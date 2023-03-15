All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Austin indirectly responds to Trump’s likely rival, who questioned aid to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 22:04

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin commented on Wednesday on the statement of potential Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who does not consider aid to Ukraine to be a vital American interest.

Source: European Pravda correspondent, citing Austin following the results of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "As for the importance of Ukraine, first of all, there has been bipartisan support for security assistance to Ukraine, and I hope that it will continue to be provided in the future. We have heard this from top leaders on both sides of the Atlantic, and I hope that we will continue to provide this support," he explained.

Details: The US Defence Secretary continued that Ukraine is important "not only for Ukraine or for the United States, but also for the whole world".

"It's about an international order based on rules. It's about the ability of one country to wake up one day and change the borders of its neighbour and annex its sovereign territory, and as we can see, countries around the world don't think that's a good idea," Austin said.

Background: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is one of the possible US Republican presidential candidates, has said that protecting Ukraine from the Russian invasion is not a vital US interest.

Though DeSantis acknowledged that "peace should be the objective", he warned that sending in troops or advanced weapons like F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles "would risk explicitly drawing the United States into the conflict and drawing us closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In response, the Foreign Ministry invited the US politician to Ukraine "to get a deeper understanding of Russia's full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests".

Ron DeSantis has privately announced his intention to run for president of the United States, which could make him a real competitor to the current favourite of the party, Donald Trump.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Trump
Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
Trump
Trump's likely election rival says it's not in US interest to help Ukraine
Zelenskyy on Trump: Russia did not invade Ukraine then, who knows how Trump would have responded
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News