All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden could have ended war at cost of Ukraine in 5 minutes, but we would not have agreed – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 22:13
Biden could have ended war at cost of Ukraine in 5 minutes, but we would not have agreed – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Biden in Kyiv. Photo by President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Joe Biden could end the war in Ukraine in five minutes if it were a question of surrendering Ukrainian territories, but our country would not agree to this.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

Details: The Ukrainian President once again commented on the words of former US President Donald Trump, who promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, recalling that he already had such a chance while serving as US President at a time when Ukraine was going through a hybrid war.

Quote: "The sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful, but this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already had these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war and as I assume he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities."

Advertisement:

"If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words, to make us give up our territories, well, I think in this way Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes."

More details: Zelenskyy also responded to those Americans who are sceptical about continuing assistance to Ukraine and want to focus on their domestic problems.

"I appreciate those who say that you've done enough. Trust me, no matter what, I appreciate help. When it comes to the word 'enough,' well, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us," he said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

At the same time, Zelenskyy mentioned "dangerous signals" regarding the reduction of assistance to Ukraine.

When asked if he was concerned about the upcoming US presidential election and continued aid, Zelenskyy said: "It's an internal, domestic policy issue. It's up to Americans to decide, and I would hate to interfere, but it is important for us to preserve the bipartisan support of Ukraine... We understand that there are some dangerous signals coming from particular politicians of the U.S. regarding the reduction of assistance for Ukraine".

Background:

  • On 23 March 2023, former US president and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected to a second term. Later, he also repeated this thesis.
  • On 13 May, Zelenskyy recalled that former US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours, had not done so before the full-scale invasion.
  • On 3 June, Zelenskyy noted that he "did not understand" Trump's statement that he would have ended a full-scale war in one day, putting Kyiv and Moscow at the negotiating table.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Trump
Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
Trump
Ukraine may have to give up part of territory to stop war – Trump
Trump recounts how his conversation with Putin allegedly delayed Russian invasion of Ukraine
Pence supports aid to Ukraine and criticises Trump for calling Putin a genius
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: