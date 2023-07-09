All Sections
Biden could have ended war at cost of Ukraine in 5 minutes, but we would not have agreed – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 22:13
Zelenskyy and Biden in Kyiv. Photo by President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Joe Biden could end the war in Ukraine in five minutes if it were a question of surrendering Ukrainian territories, but our country would not agree to this.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

Details: The Ukrainian President once again commented on the words of former US President Donald Trump, who promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, recalling that he already had such a chance while serving as US President at a time when Ukraine was going through a hybrid war.

Quote: "The sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful, but this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already had these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war and as I assume he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities."

"If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words, to make us give up our territories, well, I think in this way Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes."

More details: Zelenskyy also responded to those Americans who are sceptical about continuing assistance to Ukraine and want to focus on their domestic problems.

"I appreciate those who say that you've done enough. Trust me, no matter what, I appreciate help. When it comes to the word 'enough,' well, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy mentioned "dangerous signals" regarding the reduction of assistance to Ukraine.

When asked if he was concerned about the upcoming US presidential election and continued aid, Zelenskyy said: "It's an internal, domestic policy issue. It's up to Americans to decide, and I would hate to interfere, but it is important for us to preserve the bipartisan support of Ukraine... We understand that there are some dangerous signals coming from particular politicians of the U.S. regarding the reduction of assistance for Ukraine".

Background:

  • On 23 March 2023, former US president and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected to a second term. Later, he also repeated this thesis.
  • On 13 May, Zelenskyy recalled that former US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours, had not done so before the full-scale invasion.
  • On 3 June, Zelenskyy noted that he "did not understand" Trump's statement that he would have ended a full-scale war in one day, putting Kyiv and Moscow at the negotiating table.


