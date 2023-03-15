All Sections
Following Ramstein-format meeting, Canada to send Ukraine ammunition for artillery and air defence

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 22:25

Following the tenth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, reports European Pravda.

Canada will provide Ukraine with about 8,000 rounds of 155-mm ammunition, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles from the Canadian Armed Forces’ inventory to sustain air defence systems.

Ottawa will also send more than 1,800 rounds of 105-mm tank training ammunition to Kyiv to support the Leopard 1 tanks being supplied by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Anand also said Canada had begun delivering the additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks which were announced at the end of February. In total, Canada has pledged to provide eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

"All eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, as well as the previously announced armoured repair and evacuation vehicle, auxiliary equipment and ammunition donated by Canada, are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks," the department said.

Since February 2022, Canada has allocated more than one billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, and the total volume of financial, military, humanitarian and other aid exceeds five billion dollars.

It will be recalled that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that as of today, nine countries have declared their intention to send more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In addition, the Swedish government has decided to send ten Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in preparation for the upcoming counteroffensive.

