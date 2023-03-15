All Sections
Ukrainian defenders shoot down "invisible" Russian drone

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 22:50
Ukrainian defenders shoot down invisible Russian drone

Ukrainian defenders have shot down a Russian ZALA drone, which is supposed to be invisible to Ukrainian radio-electronic warfare technology.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi have shot down an enemy ZALA 421-16E2 UAV. The one that Russia boasted was invulnerable and invisible.

But the soldiers from the electronic warfare platoon of the engineering support group and their Bukovel-ADs leave the enemy with no chance."

Details: The soldiers said this model is designed for conducting aerial reconnaissance and surveillance and is equipped with a camera and a thermal imaging module.

 

The flight time of this drone is up to 4 hours, its maximum altitude is 3,600 m, distance up to 35 km. It weighs 7.5 kg, and has a wingspan of 2.8 m. With its "flying wing" design, it can work in normal and silent mode.

 

