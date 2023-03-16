All Sections
"Victory on the ground is forged in the sky!" – Ukraine's Air Force commander calls on NATO for air coalition

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 14:05
Victory on the ground is forged in the sky! – Ukraine's Air Force commander calls on NATO for air coalition

Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has called on his colleagues from the North Atlantic Alliance to step up efforts to provide Ukraine with modern fourth generation multirole fighters capable of protecting the country from Russia's air terror.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s Air Force citing Lieutenant General Oleschuk on a symposium of NATO air force commanders

Quote: "I appeal to you to step up your efforts to provide the Air Force of Ukraine with modern fourth-generation multirole fighters that can effectively protect our country from Russia's air terrorist attacks, as well as provide powerful air support to ground troops, for the liberation and de-occupation of Ukrainian territories."

Details: Oleschuk also added that only joint, coordinated actions of partners can help Ukraine receive Western multirole aircraft as soon as possible. An existing example of achieving this goal is the tank coalition.

The lieutenant general called for the creation of an air force coalition under the motto "Victory on the ground is forged in the sky!".

