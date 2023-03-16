Poland to hand over 4 jets to Ukraine in coming days – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced the transfer of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days.

Details: "In the coming days, we are handing over four aircraft to Ukraine in full working condition. The rest of the planes are being serviced and prepared," Duda said, without specifying the exact number of MiG-29s that Poland will provide to Ukraine.

Duda said that the decision to transfer the planes was made at the level of state authorities.

"We can say with certainty that we are sending these MiGs to Ukraine right now. We have a dozen more of these MiGs as of today. These are the MiGs we received in the early 1990s," the Polish president said.

He emphasised that these aircraft will be replaced with FA-50s from South Korea in the Polish army, the first of which are expected to arrive by the end of the year. And then, they will be joined by squadrons of F-35 aircraft.

Background: Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine may be supplied with MiG-29 fighters during the next four to six weeks.

Slovakia is considering providing Ukraine with 10 of its 11 MiG-29 aircraft, which were decommissioned last year.

