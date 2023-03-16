All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland to hand over 4 jets to Ukraine in coming days – Duda

European PravdaThursday, 16 March 2023, 14:27
Poland to hand over 4 jets to Ukraine in coming days – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced the transfer of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days.

Source: European Pravda citing rp.pl

Details: "In the coming days, we are handing over four aircraft to Ukraine in full working condition. The rest of the planes are being serviced and prepared," Duda said, without specifying the exact number of MiG-29s that Poland will provide to Ukraine.

Duda said that the decision to transfer the planes was made at the level of state authorities. 

"We can say with certainty that we are sending these MiGs to Ukraine right now. We have a dozen more of these MiGs as of today. These are the MiGs we received in the early 1990s," the Polish president said.

He emphasised that these aircraft will be replaced with FA-50s from South Korea in the Polish army, the first of which are expected to arrive by the end of the year. And then, they will be joined by squadrons of F-35 aircraft.

Background: Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine may be supplied with MiG-29 fighters during the next four to six weeks.

Slovakia is considering providing Ukraine with 10 of its 11 MiG-29 aircraft, which were decommissioned last year.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

 



Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News