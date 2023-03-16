All Sections
UN commission fails to find evidence of Russia's genocide in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 March 2023, 18:00
UN commission fails to find evidence of Russia's genocide in Ukraine

Erik Møse, Chair of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said during a press conference on 16 March that the Commission’s investigation into human rights violations in Ukraine has not found evidence that Russia committed genocide in Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Møse’s statement during a UN HRC press conference

Quote from Møse: "We have not found that there has been genocide within Ukraine."

Details: Møse said that during the investigation the Commission has noted "that there are some aspects which may raise questions with respect to that crime… [i.e., the crime of genocide - ed.] but we have not yet put in any conclusion here".

Background: 

  • On 7 December 2022, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations endorsed a resolution recognising Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide.
  • On 8 December 2022, Canada and the Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the International Criminal Court case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).
  • On 4 March 2023, Vsevolod Kniazev, Chairman of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, said that Ukrainian courts would soon begin to hear criminal proceedings on war crimes committed by the Russian Federation concerning the genocide of the Ukrainian People.

