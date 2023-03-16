All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Russia insulting Islam must be condemned": Ukraine reacts to fake spread by occupiers

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 20:29
Russia insulting Islam must be condemned: Ukraine reacts to fake spread by occupiers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns a staged occupiers' propagandistic video in which the alleged Ukrainian soldiers are desecrating the Muslim sacred book Quran. The Ministry believes that Russia once again attempted to discredit Ukraine.

Source: Said Ismagilov, Mufti of UMMA, the Spiritual Administration of Ukraine’s Muslims, who left his post in summer 2022 and became a paramedic in the war; Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote: "On the eve of the Holy Ramadan, the Russian propaganda started spreading fake news about the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine slicing pork fat on the Quran and burning the Quran at a fire.

They aimed to provoke outrage among the Muslim world in Ukraine with the actions of alleged Ukrainian soldiers.

But just like any other propagandistic news, this video is clueless.

Unlike Russians, Ukrainians are all united; they support each other and respect the spiritual choice of each soldier. We have no ‘churban’ (derogatory Russian term for "Muslim" – ed.) books; we do not even use this word."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: Ismagilov considers the video to be a production of Russian propaganda. As he states, Russian "cave savages" usually humiliate and disrespect people of other ethnicities and religions, while society in Ukraine has a healthy civilised society.

He also added that there was too much swearing in the video, which suggests that the Russians are not succeeding in "disguising themselves as Ukrainians".

Nikolenko explained that the video is another Russian fake.

Quote: "Russia filmed a video in which unknown people pretending to be Ukrainian soldiers are cutting pork on the Quran and burning its pages.

They speak a poor Ukrainian language and use a Russian army knife.

Russia should be condemned for insulting Islam in an attempt to discredit Ukraine."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

NATO considering deployment of up to 300,000 troops on border with Russia

2023 may be turning point in impact of sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy: Russia and its accomplices will be punished for aggression not only against Ukraine, but also against Syria

Ukrainian Church Metropolitan addresses clergy of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: All who reject Moscow's power will continue their service

Black Sea Grain Initiative prolonged by 120 days

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:00
Ukraine's National Guard tells story about service dogs rescued from Luhansk Oblast. PHOTO.
11:47
NATO to accelerate deployment of up to 300,000 soldiers on eastern border
11:08
Russia's Investigative Committee reacts to German Justice Minister's statement on Putin's arrest
09:37
Russia keeps two cruise missile carriers in Black Sea
09:26
UK Intelligence explains why occupiers declare Melitopol as "capital" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
08:57
Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories
08:42
Putin will get arrested if he comes to Germany
08:29
Ukrainian defenders destroy over 50 Russian tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery systems
07:25
Russian soldiers try to avoid going to war after their losses near Vuhledar – General Staff report
07:01
Defence Forces repel over 80 Russian attacks – General Staff report
All News