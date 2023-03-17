All Sections
Russian occupation authorities ban Melitopol residents from transacting with public services without Russian passports

Friday, 17 March 2023, 06:02
Russian occupation authorities in the southeastern city of Melitopol have banned local residents from engaging in any transactions with public services in the absence of a Russian taxpayer card and a Russian passport.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "[Russia] continues to force the residents of the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to obtain Russian passports."

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian occupation authorities in the city of Melitopol and the Federal Tax Service of Russia banned local residents from transacting with public services in the absence of a Russian taxpayer registration number.

It is impossible to obtain the taxpayer number without a Russian passport.

