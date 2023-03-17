All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation authorities ban Melitopol residents from transacting with public services without Russian passports

Friday, 17 March 2023, 07:02
Russian occupation authorities ban Melitopol residents from transacting with public services without Russian passports

Russian occupation authorities in the southeastern city of Melitopol have banned local residents from engaging in any transactions with public services in the absence of a Russian taxpayer card and a Russian passport.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "[Russia] continues to force the residents of the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to obtain Russian passports."

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian occupation authorities in the city of Melitopol and the Federal Tax Service of Russia banned local residents from transacting with public services in the absence of a Russian taxpayer registration number.

It is impossible to obtain the taxpayer number without a Russian passport.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News