Russia is planning to send 250 medics to the occupied territories of four Russian-occupied Ukrainian oblasts due to the lack of a labour force.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are planning to bring a new group of doctors to the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. There are about 250 ‘guest workers’, 125 doctors and 125 nurses."

Details: The National Resistance Center reported that the Russian forces are planning to bring a new group of teachers to Kherson Oblast. According to the National Resistance Center, local Russian-appointed puppet leaders complained about the shortage of teaching staff in educational institutions.

