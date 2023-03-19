All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Forces repel over 80 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 07:01
Defence Forces repel over 80 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 83 Russian attacks on five fronts on 18 March. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 March

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to conduct the war of aggression. The enemy focuses its main efforts on trying to capture Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts entirely. To reach its goals, it keeps conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Our defenders have repelled 83 attacks on this front area over the last day. Bakhmut remains the epicentre of the fighting. 

The Russian Federation continued to use terror tactics against Ukrainian civilians yesterday. By attacking settlements and critical infrastructure facilities, the enemy completely ignores the laws and customs of war. 

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 11 missile attacks, with four of them hitting civilian infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhzhia. In addition, there were 16 airstrikes, and the occupiers deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to fire 99 times."

Details: The situation remains unchangeable on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the last day, Russian forces have attacked areas in and around Oleksandrivka and Kliusy (Chernihiv Oblast); Kharkivka, Starykove and Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast). 

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops keep trying to break through the defence of Ukrainian soldiers. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Kreminna, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne. Russian soldiers also shelled Putnykove, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Spirne and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast). 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Bakhmut front, units of the Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks by the Russian army in the northern part of Bakhmut and near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka. Some cities, towns and villages, such as Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire. 

On the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Marinka, which the occupiers attacked 15 times. Moreover, they shelled Kamianka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces continue to be on the defensive. Occupiers attacked Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), as well as Antonivka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force launched ten strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, and shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAV. Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit seven clusters of Russian military manpower and equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News