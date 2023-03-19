Defence Forces repel over 80 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 83 Russian attacks on five fronts on 18 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 March

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to conduct the war of aggression. The enemy focuses its main efforts on trying to capture Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts entirely. To reach its goals, it keeps conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Our defenders have repelled 83 attacks on this front area over the last day. Bakhmut remains the epicentre of the fighting.

The Russian Federation continued to use terror tactics against Ukrainian civilians yesterday. By attacking settlements and critical infrastructure facilities, the enemy completely ignores the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 11 missile attacks, with four of them hitting civilian infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhzhia. In addition, there were 16 airstrikes, and the occupiers deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to fire 99 times."

Details: The situation remains unchangeable on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the last day, Russian forces have attacked areas in and around Oleksandrivka and Kliusy (Chernihiv Oblast); Kharkivka, Starykove and Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops keep trying to break through the defence of Ukrainian soldiers. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Kreminna, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne. Russian soldiers also shelled Putnykove, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Spirne and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, units of the Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks by the Russian army in the northern part of Bakhmut and near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka. Some cities, towns and villages, such as Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Marinka, which the occupiers attacked 15 times. Moreover, they shelled Kamianka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces continue to be on the defensive. Occupiers attacked Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), as well as Antonivka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force launched ten strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, and shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAV. Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit seven clusters of Russian military manpower and equipment.

