Ukrainian defenders destroy over 50 Russian tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery systems

The Russian occupiers have lost at least 21 tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles in the war in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 164,910 (+710) military personnel,

3,532 (+21) tanks,

6,853 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,

2,568 (+8) artillery systems,

507 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

268 (+3) air defence systems,

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

290 (+0) helicopters,

2,159 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,408 (+4) vehicles and tankers,

262 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Background: The Bili Vovky (White Wolves) unit of the Special Forces of the Ukrainian Security Service has reported the destruction of 10 Russian tanks in just one night.

