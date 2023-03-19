All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin will get arrested if he comes to Germany

European PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 08:42

Marco Buschmann, the German Justice Minister, has announced that he will execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Die Zeit

Buschmann said that, in the event of Putin's arrival, the International Criminal Court will quickly turn to Interpol and the contracting states and demand the execution of the warrant.

"Then Germany will be obliged to arrest President Putin if he enters German territory and hand him over to the International Criminal Court," the minister said.

Unlike national law enforcement agencies, the ICC can also take action against heads of state, added Buschmann.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the ICC's decision and said that the warrant for Putin's arrest shows that no one is above the law.

On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Maria Olekseevna Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News