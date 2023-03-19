Russia keeps two cruise missile carriers in Black Sea

There are two Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea as of the morning of 19 March.

Source: Ukrainian Naval Forces

Details: It is noted that the total firing capacity of these vessels is 16 missiles, and there are nine Russian ships out in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, another vessel is being deployed in the Sea of Azov at the moment.

