Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 March 2023, 14:11
Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Russian occupiers are tactically unable to complete the operation to capture Bakhmut and suffer heavy losses during the fighting. 

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Now they are tactically unable to complete the operation to capture the Ukrainian district centre of Bakhmut. Yes, there are very active battles there, and they are still carrying out several dozen attacks by inertia, but they are suffering heavy losses.

Our command and staff are properly planning the defence. Due to the wisdom, purposefulness and unconventionality of actions by our commanders and soldiers, they can bleed the enemy out and break his morale."

Background: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, is trying to create pretexts to explain why his mercenaries cannot complete the encirclement of Bakhmut, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). 

