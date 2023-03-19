All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

European PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 13:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Jean-Claude Juncker, former President of the European Commission, has warned against unrealistic expectations regarding Ukraine's quick accession to the European Union.

Source: Juncker in an interview with Luxemburger Wort

Details: Junker noted that Ukraine received candidate status for European Union membership in a record short time and that Brussels’ decision was correct.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I believe that Ukraine needs the accession prospect. But I am very saddened by the imprudence of many politicians who are also active in the West and who want Ukraine to join the EU as soon as possible. I don't see that happening."

Juncker also believes that negotiations with Russia on ending the war are now impossible.

"The fact is that Putin and the whole Russian leadership do not show any will for real peace negotiations," he said.

Background: 

  • The Latvian Prime Minister believes the EU should start negotiations with Ukraine about membership this year without waiting for the war to end.
  • The European Commission's first assessment of Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the "candidate criteria" will be presented in May, and by then, Kyiv plans to complete most of them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: