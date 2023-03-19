All Sections
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 March 2023, 15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, answered the question why he did not launch a full-scale war in Ukraine during the occupation of Donbas in 2014. 

Source: Putin on the air of the Russian state-owned propaganda TV channel Rossiya 1

Putin Quote: "We assumed that we would be able to solve all issues by absolutely peaceful means...

... Secondly, this also applies to our readiness for some more serious actions than actions within the framework of the so-called ‘Crimean Spring’."

Details: Putin emphasised several factors that helped him decide to launch a full-scale invasion in 2022 rather than earlier, including "record harvests, hard work on import substitution and improving the financial system," and the fact that Russia in 2014 "had not had a hypersonic weapon".

Background: 

  • On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin in view of the situation in Ukraine.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the historic decision to issue the arrest warrant on Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, must be followed by historical responsibility.

