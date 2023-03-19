All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 March 2023, 14:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, answered the question why he did not launch a full-scale war in Ukraine during the occupation of Donbas in 2014. 

Source: Putin on the air of the Russian state-owned propaganda TV channel Rossiya 1

Putin Quote: "We assumed that we would be able to solve all issues by absolutely peaceful means...

Advertisement:

... Secondly, this also applies to our readiness for some more serious actions than actions within the framework of the so-called ‘Crimean Spring’."

Details: Putin emphasised several factors that helped him decide to launch a full-scale invasion in 2022 rather than earlier, including "record harvests, hard work on import substitution and improving the financial system," and the fact that Russia in 2014 "had not had a hypersonic weapon".

Background: 

  • On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin in view of the situation in Ukraine.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the historic decision to issue the arrest warrant on Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, must be followed by historical responsibility.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: