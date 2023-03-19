Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia

An unidentified drone has fallen in Tula Oblast, Russia, about 250 kilometres from Moscow, Russian media reported.

Source: RBC; RIA Novosti

Quote: "An unmanned aerial vehicle without identification marks and departmental affiliation that had fallen was found on 19 March in the field far from residential buildings in the Odoyev district between Petrovskoye and Malovel settlements."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the media, no casualties or damage were reported.

Experts are reportedly establishing the origins of the UAV.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!