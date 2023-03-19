All Sections
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 15:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

The KGB of Belarus announced that they had "eliminated" a foreign citizen in the city of Grodno who entered the country allegedly with the aim of carrying out a terrorist attack.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA with reference to the State Security Committee of Belarus

Quote "A foreign citizen was eliminated on 19 March 2023, in Grodno, on Kurchatov Street during the implementation of special measures to stop the activities of persons who entered the territory of the Republic of Belarus with the goal of committing a terrorist act.

The specified person mounted armed resistance to the fighters of the KGB special unit group ‘A’ using automatic weapons and by detonating combat grenades."

Details: The KGB said that law enforcement agencies are conducting urgent investigative actions and operational search measures.

Civilians and employees of law enforcement structures were not injured during the "special operation".

The city of Grodno is located near Belarusian border with Poland and Lithuania.

Advertisement: