Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 15:59
As a result of Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Kamianske, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed and two more were wounded.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today, the enemy carried out a cynical attack on a residential building in the Vasylivka district.

A Russian Grad took the lives of three people in Kamianske. Two more were injured. They are getting assistance."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration urged the residents to leave dangerous areas. 

