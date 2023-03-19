Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
Sunday, 19 March 2023, 15:59
As a result of Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Kamianske, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed and two more were wounded.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Today, the enemy carried out a cynical attack on a residential building in the Vasylivka district.
A Russian Grad took the lives of three people in Kamianske. Two more were injured. They are getting assistance."
Details: The Oblast Military Administration urged the residents to leave dangerous areas.
