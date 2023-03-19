All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 16:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest

South Africa is aware of its legal obligations and takes into account the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters citing Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Details: Reuters said that while there has been no official confirmation of Putin's visit, he is expected to attend the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, as he did in 2013.

Advertisement:

But such a visit would place Ramaphosa's government, which has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a precarious position after the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday.

Quote from Magwenya: "We are, as the government, cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders….

"We note the report on the warrant of arrest that the ICC has issued." 

Details: At the same time, the president's spokesman stated that "South Africa remains committed and very strongly desires that the conflict in Ukraine would be resolved peacefully through negotiations".

Background:

  • On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Maria Olekseevna Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin and hand him over to the court.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said the historic decision to issue the arrest warrant on Vladimir Putin must be followed by historical responsibility.
  • Marco Buschmann, the German Justice Minister, has announced that he will execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: