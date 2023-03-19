All Sections
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 17:55
South Africa is aware of its legal obligations and takes into account the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters citing Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Details: Reuters said that while there has been no official confirmation of Putin's visit, he is expected to attend the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, as he did in 2013.

But such a visit would place Ramaphosa's government, which has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a precarious position after the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday.

Quote from Magwenya: "We are, as the government, cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders….

"We note the report on the warrant of arrest that the ICC has issued." 

Details: At the same time, the president's spokesman stated that "South Africa remains committed and very strongly desires that the conflict in Ukraine would be resolved peacefully through negotiations".

Background:

  • On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Maria Olekseevna Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin and hand him over to the court.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said the historic decision to issue the arrest warrant on Vladimir Putin must be followed by historical responsibility.
  • Marco Buschmann, the German Justice Minister, has announced that he will execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

