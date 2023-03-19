All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces strike 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and several clusters of Russian forces – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 18:23
Ukraine's defence forces strike 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and several clusters of Russian forces – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces have struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, several clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, and an ammunition storage point.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 March

Quote: "Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out an airstrike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (the model has yet to be confirmed), six airstrikes on clusters of occupation forces and equipment, and one on an ammunition storage point.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an enemy Tor anti-aircraft missile system and two clusters of occupation forces."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and seven airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) nine times. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian occupation forces ruthlessly targeted a residential building in the Vasylivka district and several civilian infrastructure facilities in the village of Kamianske. The Russian army also shelled several civilian infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring civilians, damaging multi-storey buildings, privately owned houses and schools. There is a high ongoing threat of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the course of the past day, Russian forces shelled areas in and around Kliusy and Oleksandrivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne and Stepok (Sumy Oblast); and Hlyboke, Krasne, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are continuing their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. They conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation in the vicinity of Novoselivske and shelled areas in and around Vesele, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces keep trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinities of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka and Hryhorivka. Vasiukivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, and several other settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Berdychi and Marinka on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shaktarsk fronts. Kamianka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian occupation forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Kherson, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Ivanivka and Dniprovske.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News