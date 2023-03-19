Ukraine's defence forces strike 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and several clusters of Russian forces – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces have struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, several clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, and an ammunition storage point.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 March

Quote: "Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out an airstrike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (the model has yet to be confirmed), six airstrikes on clusters of occupation forces and equipment, and one on an ammunition storage point.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an enemy Tor anti-aircraft missile system and two clusters of occupation forces."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and seven airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) nine times. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian occupation forces ruthlessly targeted a residential building in the Vasylivka district and several civilian infrastructure facilities in the village of Kamianske. The Russian army also shelled several civilian infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring civilians, damaging multi-storey buildings, privately owned houses and schools. There is a high ongoing threat of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the course of the past day, Russian forces shelled areas in and around Kliusy and Oleksandrivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne and Stepok (Sumy Oblast); and Hlyboke, Krasne, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are continuing their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. They conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation in the vicinity of Novoselivske and shelled areas in and around Vesele, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces keep trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinities of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka and Hryhorivka. Vasiukivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, and several other settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Berdychi and Marinka on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shaktarsk fronts. Kamianka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian occupation forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Kherson, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Ivanivka and Dniprovske.

