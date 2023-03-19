All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces strike 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and several clusters of Russian forces – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 17:23
Ukraine's defence forces strike 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and several clusters of Russian forces – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces have struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, several clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, and an ammunition storage point.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 March

Quote: "Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out an airstrike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (the model has yet to be confirmed), six airstrikes on clusters of occupation forces and equipment, and one on an ammunition storage point.

Advertisement:

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an enemy Tor anti-aircraft missile system and two clusters of occupation forces."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and seven airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) nine times. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian occupation forces ruthlessly targeted a residential building in the Vasylivka district and several civilian infrastructure facilities in the village of Kamianske. The Russian army also shelled several civilian infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring civilians, damaging multi-storey buildings, privately owned houses and schools. There is a high ongoing threat of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the course of the past day, Russian forces shelled areas in and around Kliusy and Oleksandrivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne and Stepok (Sumy Oblast); and Hlyboke, Krasne, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are continuing their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. They conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation in the vicinity of Novoselivske and shelled areas in and around Vesele, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces keep trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinities of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka and Hryhorivka. Vasiukivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, and several other settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Berdychi and Marinka on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shaktarsk fronts. Kamianka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian occupation forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Kherson, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Ivanivka and Dniprovske.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: