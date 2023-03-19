All Sections
Moldova prepares sanctions against about 25 people due to Russia's war against Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 17:43
Moldova prepares sanctions against about 25 people due to Russia's war against Ukraine

Moldova is preparing personal sanctions against several individuals in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine. The first decisions may be announced in a few weeks.

Source: Nicu Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova

Popescu said that Moldova has begun to join European sanctions against Russia gradually, in connection with its aggressive war against Ukraine, and will announce sanctions against a number of individuals in a few weeks.

"This is mainly a ban on entry to Moldova, freezing bank accounts or assets of those persons who are somehow involved in the aggression against Ukraine," Popescu said.

Popescu says the decision has already been made, but work on legal details continues.

Popescu did not name the individuals who may be included in the sanctions list, noting only that it is about "circa 25 persons", and about half of them are citizens of the Russian Federation.

According to him, at the beginning of March, the EU called on Chisinau to join the personal sanctions applied by the European Union in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine and violation of human rights.

Popescu added that Moldova "will also join other sanctions regimes" of the European Union later.

At the beginning of March, the Moldovan Foreign Minister announced that Moldova would soon review the list of European Union sanctions against Russia, which it can join.

