Putin's arrest warrant is turning point – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin a turning point.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This outgoing week has finally brought a truly significant international legal result for Ukraine, for justice. There is a warrant from the International Criminal Court for the arrest of the head of Russia, and this is a turning point.

The moment after which it becomes indisputable that the end of this aggression for Russia will be the full range of its responsibility.

Responsibility for every strike on Ukraine, for every destroyed life, for every deported Ukrainian child… And, of course, for every manifestation of the destabilisation of the world caused by Russian aggression".

Earlier, Zelenskyy called a warrant for Putin's arrest a historic decision that must be followed by historic responsibility.

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, on 17 March 2023.

All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin and hand him over to the court.

