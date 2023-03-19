All Sections
More than 400,000 Russian shells defused since beginning of full-scale war – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 21:23
More than 400,000 Russian shells defused since beginning of full-scale war – Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian pyrotechnics and explosives experts have neutralised over 400,000 Russian shells.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Since the beginning of the full-scale war, our pyrotechnicians and demolition experts have already inspected more than 100,000 hectares of territory. Over 400,000 enemy shells have been neutralised. More than 200,000 explosive items have already been removed."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked all those who carry out mine clearance, mentioning some specialists by name.

In particular, he noted the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Dvoretsky from Ternopil and Roman Shutylo from Luhansk Oblast, who have been working in Kherson Oblast for almost six months in a row.

The president also thanked Roman Radavchuk from Kyiv Oblast, who works in Mykolaiv Oblast, demining energy facilities, Vasyl Popovych from Chernivtsi for demining in Donetsk Oblast, Yevhen Zakharov from Kyiv for clearing mines in Kharkiv region.

He wished a speedy recovery to Yevhen Melnyk, Andriy Makoviychuk, Vitaliy Rudenko, Volodymyr Klyapchuk and Vladyslav Bak. These are pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service who were clearing the territory of Kherson Oblast and were injured.

"I am grateful to the explosives specialists of our police. Andriy Ilkiv and Taras Sal, who worked in the liberated areas of Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts. I am grateful to Anatoliy Chechelnytsky for demining in Mykolaiv Oblast. I am grateful to Ihor Zabolotnyi, Tetiana Kuzubova, Valeriy Onul, Maryna Ostrovska and Vyacheslav Iarovyi for demining in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kyiv oblasts. I am grateful to the sappers of the National Guard of Ukraine and our Armed Forces!’ Zelenskyy said.

