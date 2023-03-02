All Sections
EU and NATO remain united in support of Ukraine – Latvian Prime Minister

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 07:33

Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš is convinced that there is no evidence of a rift between Western countries with regard to their support for Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Krišjānis Kariņš

Quote from Kariņš: "There is no evidence of a rift between the US, Germany, the EU or NATO in terms of their unity and resolve to continue supporting Ukraine…

This support is vitally important and helping Ukraine is in the interest of Europe itself…

If Putin won, Europe would face terrible prospects in the future."

Details: The Latvian Prime Minister said that European countries have to rearrange their defence industries so that they can continue to resist Russian aggression. He added that while Russia is "manufacturing weapons 24/7", Europe "continues to act as though it were peacetime". 

Previously: Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš stressed that Ukraine must join not only the EU, but also NATO.

