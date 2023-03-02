Lukashenko and Xi agreements may allow Putin receive aid from China

Agreements between the self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may allow Russia to receive aid from China, bypassing sanctions.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a package of 16 documents on March 1 that may facilitate Russian sanctions evasion by channelling Chinese aid to Russia through Belarus."

Advertisement:

Details: The documents include a strategy for joint Belarusian-Chinese industrial development, a document on Belarusian-Chinese scientific and technical cooperation for 2023-2024, and a memorandum of understanding on joint projects using Chinese government loans.

Lukashenko stated that Belarus is interested in deepening cooperation with China on technological development, including the creation of joint ventures, the modernization of Belarusian enterprises with modern Chinese technologies, and trading goods and services.

Lukashenko said that Belarusian manufacturers were interested in studying the "competencies and technologies of Chinese companies in the formation of a component base, the production of engines, transmissions, axles, other components, and assemblies."

The ISW previously assessed that China may clandestinely transfer military or dual-use equipment to Russia via Belarus.

Additionally, Lukashenko likely wants these agreements to support his long-standing effort to cultivate Chinese economic influence in Belarus to hedge against Russian integration pressure, although these measures will at most delay Russia’s ongoing campaign to secure full economic control of Belarus.

Several of the documents also concern Chinese-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation.

Lukashenko previously expressed support to expanding China's economic presence in Belarus in February 2021, when he intensified his efforts to delay Russia's absorption of Belarus through the Union State.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!