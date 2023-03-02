All Sections
Situation on border with Russia remains under control, occupiers continue to carry out provocations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 March 2023, 11:58
Situation on border with Russia remains under control, occupiers continue to carry out provocations

The situation on the border with Russia is under control, information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation of the aggressor country. 

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The situation on the Ukrainian border with the aggressor country remains fully controlled, although of course the situation is quite difficult, which is primarily due to ceaseless daily shelling from the territory of Russia. The enemy is shelling both the border line and our border area, using artillery, small arms weapons and aircraft.

However, our soldiers keep an eye on the entire border line, where they perform their tasks in order to prevent invasion and any provocative actions of the enemy.

What the Russian public is currently spreading about some Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group on the territory of Russia, I can note that Ukraine is not the aggressor, our main task is defence and protection from the occupying country.

I don't know anything about what could have happened on the territory of the Russian Federation, because a terrorist country is a kind of de-facto unstable entity that can deliberately try to blame Ukraine for everything."

Background: On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car. This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details are being posted at the moment: different settlements are named and a killed child was reported, and then the information was denied later.

Advertisement: