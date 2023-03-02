Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is raising tensions in Transnistria and Moldova

Russia is creating tension around Moldova and the non-recognised Transnistria to, firstly, divert attention from the war in Ukraine, and, secondly, demonstrate at least some kind of "victory" for the Russian people.

Source: press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence with reference to the department representative, Andrii Chernyak

Quote: "In Transnistria, the Russians have a very limited contingent. There are warehouses that they guard. But there is almost nothing left in those warehouses, and what is left is old and unusable. And in Moldova, they are still trying to shake up the situation politically under a ‘foreign flag’."

Details: According to Chernyak, such a scenario with provocations was once implemented by the Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Chernyak emphasised that by creating tension in Moldova, Russia sets two goals for itself. The first is an attempt to distract the European public from the events taking place in Ukraine. "They see that all attention is focused on Ukraine, including the desire to help. That's why they are trying to start new trouble in Europe," he explained.

In addition, Russia's actions are aimed at a domestic media consumer. "After all, they did not achieve any results in their so-called ‘special military operation’. Therefore, they need to demonstrate at least some kind of ‘victories’ for their population. Now they are trying to make some kind of revolution to create an illusion as if ‘the world supports them [the Russians – ed.]’, and ‘the people of Moldova support us’," concluded the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

