Russians intensify information campaign about Bakhmut defence – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 March 2023, 15:08
The Russians are spreading statements in the informational space aimed at demoralising Ukrainian society and military regarding the defence of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Today, there is an over intensification of the Russian information campaign accompanying the storming of Bakhmut. The enemy is launching several narratives aimed at demoralising our society and military."

Details: According to her, there are fabricated statements that "Bakhmut allegedly has no strategic meaning and its defence is allegedly a political decision".

Maliar said that this statement is false. "The military explained many times the meaning and goals of Bakhmut’s defence. The decision to conduct combat is being made by senior military leadership," she outlined.

In addition, the Deputy Defence Minister remarked that the Russians are trying to discredit the military command of eastern fronts. In particular, by posting fake documents allegedly from the headquarters in the east.

However, she outlined, the occupiers "demonstrate the 'strength' of the occupiers and the 'weakness' of the defenders with the goal of [demoralisation – ed.], revealing the allegedly known plans for Bakhmut of both warring parties".

Background:

On 2 March, the UK intelligence predicted that the weather will worsen for moving around the city of Bakhmut, which will probably give an advantage to Ukrainian defenders. 

In February, General Mark Milley, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted that Ukrainian forces will not surrender the city.

