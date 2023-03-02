All Sections
FSB arrives in Kherson Oblast as Russians ramp up filtration in Ukraine's south

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 17:50
Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have arrived in some settlements in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and the Russians have stepped up filtering measures in the south of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy has ramped up filtering measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. In particular, FSB representatives have arrived in the settlements of Pishchanivka and Poima in Kherson Oblast. Large-scale searches of residential buildings and telephone checks are being carried out. The occupiers are paying special attention to people whose relatives have left for the unoccupied part of Ukraine."

Details: In addition, the General Staff say the occupiers have introduced mandatory "cadet classes" in many schools in Kherson Oblast, starting from the first grade. Students are required to wear uniforms and attend additional classes on "patriotic" education.

Pro-Russian locals with no teacher training, who are mostly over 50, are being hired due to the shortage of teachers. To comply with Russian law, they are enrolled as distance learners at specialised universities in Russia. 

