President's Office reminds Lavrov of the conditions for "serious negotiations": Withdraw troops from another country

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 19:05
President's Office reminds Lavrov of the conditions for serious negotiations: Withdraw troops from another country

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has stressed that Russia should stop promoting negotiations on its own terms and withdraw its troops from Ukraine, commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about readiness for "serious negotiations".

Source: Podoliak on Twitter 

Quote: "Lavrov has to finally assess the ‘new realities on the ground of hostilities’ and the year-long duration of the ‘three-day war’ and stop promoting negotiations on his own terms. Terms are clear: withdraw troops from foreign territory, restore the 1991 border, begin ‘serious negotiations’".

Background: 

  • At a press conference following the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, Lavrov said that Russia is not refusing "serious proposals for peace talks with Ukraine".

