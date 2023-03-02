All Sections
Belarusian officials claim everything is fine with A-50 and publish "fresh videos", but Belaruski Hajun media denies it

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 21:04

The pool of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus continues to claim that everything is fine with the A-50 military aircraft and it even escorted Alexander Lukashenko’s aircraft, although the military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun reported that the Russian aircraft flew to Taganrog, Russia, for repairs.

Source: Independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun; Pul Pervogo, Lukashenko’s propaganda Telegram channel

Details: Belarusian officials are trying to assure everyone that everything is fine with the Russian A-50 radar aircraft.

In particular, they even published a video, allegedly of a Russian aircraft meeting the board of a puppet of the Russian dictator Lukashenko, who is returning from China.

The video of the "meeting" of the A-50 with Lukashenko's aircraft in Belarus was not published.

At the same time, military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun reported that the A-50U long-range radar tracking aircraft did not return to Machulishchy after takeoff: "Propaganda lies about flying over the borders and accompanying Lukashenko."

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "In the afternoon, the propagandists claimed that the A-50U long-range radar tracking aircraft had begun to complete tasks on combat duty.

In particular, the Belarusian Defence Ministry reported that "the A-50, accompanied by other aircraft, flew over the state border of the Republic of Belarus in accordance with the plan."

The A-50U long-range radar tracking aircraft really took off from the Machulishchy airbase at 11:35 (Kyiv time). Propaganda resources showed footage of the plane taking off, but... still haven't shown footage of its landing. Although the long-range radar tracking aircraft is customarily in the air for an average of 2.5-3 hours per flight shift.

Furthermore, Lukashenko's press service generally wrote: "A-50 successfully met, escorted and, together with a group of fighters, ensured the safety of board number 1 during landing!" and showed a video that was taken from an escort fighter during the flight of the A-50U to the Russian Federation, before Lukashenko's aircraft even crossed the border with the Republic of Belarus."

Details: In addition, Lukashenko's aircraft landed at MSQ at 17:19, that is, six hours after the A-50U took off. This plane could not accompany Lukashenko, because on average, the long-range radar tracking aircraft flies for up to three hours.

Previously, the monitoring group reported that the A-50 aircraft flew to 325th Aviation Repair Plant, which is located in Taganrog, Russia, and left the airspace of Belarus approximately 40 minutes after takeoff.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 26 February, the BYPOL initiative reported explosions at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. There was information about a damaged Russian AWACS aircraft.
  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans were behind it. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.
  • Later, media sources published satellite images of the aircraft before and after the incident.
  • Journalists compared the images, came to the conclusion that there were dark spots on its wings after the incident. At the same time, it was not possible to confirm the damage to the aircraft, because the spots can only be a visual effect caused, for example, by snow cover on the wings.
  • Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, said that Russia cannot currently produce A-50 AWACS aircraft, one of which was probably damaged at the Belarusian Machulishchy airbase.

