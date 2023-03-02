All Sections
Zelenskyy convenes Staff meeting to hear addresses by Commander-in-Chief and Defence Intelligence Chief

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 21:29

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that on 2 March he convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the situation at the contact line and to hear from the commanders of the Ukrainian military, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, purely on the contact line and security situation. The general report was made by the Commander-in-Chief. There was an intelligence report.

Details were given on specific fronts by the commanders of our troop groups. The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops focuses on Bakhmut. The Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts were discussed with the Tavria Operational Strategic Group of Troops.

There was a detailed report by General Tarnavskyi.

Our response to today's brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia will be both military and legal. The occupier will inevitably feel our power. The power of justice in all senses of the word.

The Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Troops provided a report on the situation on the southern front. In particular, what concerns the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast. We do not neglect the north of our country and the border.

Commanders are well aware that their task is to do everything possible to suppress the fire of terrorists. And we are constantly working with partners to increase the range of our capabilities."

Details: As Zelensky states, more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers were decorated with national awards. 

In particular, on 2 March, Zelenskyy signed several decrees awarding 847 defenders.

