Zelenskyy discussed Peace Formula with the Brazilian President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked with Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just spoken with the President of Brazil. It was a useful conversation. We are resuming contacts between our countries at the highest level.

I informed him about Russia's attacks against our people, about the killing of children, about the strikes on our civilian infrastructure.

I thanked Brazil for supporting our resolution on peace and territorial integrity for Ukraine.

We discussed diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression and restore peace for our country, the region, and the world.

In particular, international efforts to implement our Peace Formula."

